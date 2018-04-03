Is your dog licensed and vaccinated? You could be getting a knock on your door Monday to find out

If you have a dog, you could be receiving a knock on your door starting Monday — and you could face fines if the animal isn’t up-to-date on vaccines and licenses.
According to the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, state dog wardens will be canvassing Centre County, along with Berks, Clarion, Franklin, Luzerne and Westmoreland, knocking on doors and checking for paperwork from Monday until April 13.
This campaign is part of an effort by the state Department of Agriculture to educate Pennsylvanians about the need to keep their dog and cat vaccines and dog licenses current. The dog wardens will also be checking on cats’ proof of vaccination.
The penalty for a non-vaccinated dog or cat could be up to $300 plus court fees, according to the bureau. Owners of non-licensed dogs could be cited with a maximum of $300 per dog, plus court fees.
According to a Tribune-Review article, the dog wardens work with county treasurers to identify areas, based on population, where more licenses should be issued, as well as areas where there have been reports of loose dogs or dog bites.
The dog wardens will go door to door each day until April 13, asking residents for proof of vaccination and license.
Residents do have the right to turn the dog wardens away.
“Most residents are cooperative, but not all. If a person is uncooperative, the warden can’t just barge in,” Kristen Donmoyer, director of the state’s dog enforcement office, told the Tribune-Review. “People can tell us to take a hike or get off their property.”
In that case, according to the article, the warden will leave a request for the resident to provide the required information by mail. Those who choose not to provide proof can be cited.
All dogs three months or older are required by state law to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. An annual license costs $8.50 and a lifetime license is $51.50. For dogs that are spayed or neutered, the cost of an annual license is $6.50 and a lifetime license is $31.50.
Licenses can be purchased through the Centre County Treasurer’s Office, or through the state’s licensing website.
Additionally, all cats and dogs must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.
