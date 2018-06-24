Where is Centre County's most 'livable' community? Here's how they stack up

Have you ever wondered how livable your community is?
The AARP Public Policy Institute aims to answer that question with its annual Livability Index.
Now in its third year, the index uses factors such as housing affordability and access, a healthy environment, safe and convenient transportation options and civil and social engagement to score neighborhoods and communities across the United States on a scale of 1 to 100.
According to the newest Livability Index, updated Thursday, San Francisco is the most liveable large community, with a score of 64, while Philadelphia comes in at ninth with 57.
As for Centre County communities, Port Matilda scored the highest with a total index score of 58. The borough scored high marks in all categories, but especially so in civic and social engagement and environment. Aaronsburg received by far the highest score in access to affordable housing with 85. Spring Mills received the highest score for opportunity and inclusion possibilities, while State College received the highest marks in neighborhood and transportation.
More about the methodology used to grade the communities can be found in AARP's full report.
Here's how communities in Centre County stack up, from lowest to highest total index score:
Clarence
Total index score: 49
Housing: 56
Neighborhood: 24
Transportation: 34
Environment: 65
Health: 54
Engagement: 59
Opportunity: 53
Snow Shoe
Total index score: 51
Housing: 53
Neighborhood: 36
Transportation: 38
Environment: 60
Health: 54
Engagement: 60
Opportunity: 57
Woodward
Total index score: 51
Housing: 56
Neighborhood: 25
Transportation: 36
Environment: 68
Health: 62
Engagement: 56
Opportunity: 57
Philipsburg
Total index score: 52
Housing: 63
Neighborhood: 42
Transportation: 42
Environment: 68
Health: 46
Engagement: 50
Opportunity: 49
Howard
Total index score: 52
Housing: 55
Neighborhood: 45
Transportation: 39
Environment: 69
Health: 40
Engagement: 57
Opportunity: 56
Julian
Total index score: 52
Housing: 55
Neighborhood: 32
Transportation: 29
Environment: 68
Health: 57
Engagement: 64
Opportunity: 58
Bellefonte
Total index score: 53
Housing: 55
Neighborhood: 47
Transportation: 41
Environment:58
Health: 60
Engagement: 54
Opportunity: 54
Pleasant Gap
Total index score: 53
Housing: 59
Neighborhood: 47
Transportation: 39
Environment: 57
Health: 62
Engagement: 52
Opportunity: 56
Boalsburg
Total index score: 53
Housing: 51
Neighborhood: 51
Transportation: 47
Environment: 69
Health: 62
Engagement: 47
Opportunity: 46
Pine Grove Mills
Total index score: 53
Housing: 43
Neighborhood: 38
Transportation: 46
Environment: 66
Health: 61
Engagement: 58
Opportunity: 56
Lemont
Total index score: 53
Housing: 50
Neighborhood: 50
Transportation: 45
Environment: 63
Health: 62
Engagement: 46
Opportunity: 55
Centre Hall
Total index score: 54
Housing: 53
Neighborhood: 42
Transportation: 39
Environment: 67
Health: 62
Engagement: 60
Opportunity: 54
Spring Mills
Total index score: 54
Housing: 53
Neighborhood: 31
Transportation: 34
Environment: 68
Health: 62
Engagement: 64
Opportunity: 64
Milesburg
Total index score: 55
Housing: 54
Neighborhood: 47
Transportation: 47
Environment: 69
Health: 54
Engagement: 55
Opportunity: 61
Millheim
Total index score: 55
Housing: 55
Neighborhood: 43
Transportation: 39
Environment: 69
Health: 62
Engagement: 58
Opportunity: 57
Aaronsburg
Total index score: 55
Housing: 85
Neighborhood: 41
Transportation: 54
Environment: 50
Health: 36
Engagement: 54
Opportunity: 62
University Park
Total index score: 55
Housing: 53
Neighborhood: 55
Transportation: 52
Environment: 65
Health: 62
Engagement: 53
Opportunity: 45
State College
Total index score: 57
Housing: 57
Neighborhood: 58
Transportation: 61
Environment: 67
Health: 62
Engagement: 52
Opportunity: 40
Port Matilda
Total index score: 58
Housing: 61
Neighborhood: 46
Transportation: 44
Environment: 69
Health: 57
Engagement: 74
Opportunity: 56
Comments