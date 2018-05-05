19-year-old's body recovered from lake at Bald Eagle State Park

A 19-year-old's body was recovered from the lake at bald Eagle State Park after a fatal crash Friday night, police confirmed.
State police at Rockview say Aleksey Yurie Bogdanets, of Belleville, lost control of his vehicle Friday evening near a boat launch on F.J. Sayers Road in Liberty Township, causing him to crash into the lake, where he was entrapped in the vehicle.
Bogdanets' vehicle was seen in the water at about 9:20 p.m., according to Centre County dispatchers. The vehicle was no longer visible by 9:23 p.m.
Dive teams responded to the scene to search for the driver and recover the vehicle. Police could not confirm how long it took to recover the body..
Bogdanets was deceased on the scene, police say. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bogdanets' family with funeral expenses.
Howard Township fire Company also responded to the scene.
