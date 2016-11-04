Bill Murray eats at Bonfatto’s on same day Cubs win World Series

Bill Murray ate at Bonfatto’s on the same day that the Cubs won the World Series.
How cool is that?
Murray has had a reason to celebrate since early Thursday morning when his beloved, and even once cursed Chicago Cubs, won its first World Series in 108 years.
The actor and comedian also gave Bonfatto’s a reason to celebrate. He somehow went from popping champagne in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Cubs lockerroom to grabbing a bite Thursday night at a restaurant with almost as much history as the ball club. The family business, owned by David Letterman, has been around for almost 100 years in Bellefonte.
Murray enjoyed a night in the small town eatery and took a few pictures, too.
“Bill Murray chillin and enjoying a great evening,” Bonfatto’s said in a Facebook post. “What a great down to earth guy.”
Murray showed up at about 9 p.m. with Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey. The two ordered one of the restaurant’s pasta dishes and Murray had an order of buffalo bites with original and Fire-in-the-Hole hot sauce.
He also signed a bottle of hot sauce for the restaurant.
"He was just as funny as he is in the movies,” Bonfatto’s manager Chad Sunday said.
Murray talked about the world series for a bit, and Sunday admitted to Murray he was rooting for the Indians. Murray told Sunday he doesn't have any beef with the tribe, saying they were a great team with a great coach.
He took some pictures with the employees and hung out for about 10-15 minutes before heading out. He even bought some Fire-in-the-Hole hot sauce to take with him.
