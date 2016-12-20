Bellefonte borough raises taxes

Taxes are going up in Bellefonte.
Borough council adopted the 2017 budget at its meeting Monday, and with it came a 1 mill increase in the real estate tax.
The millage rate will go up to 15.265.
Borough Manager Ralph Stewart said that increase produces almost $100,000 in new revenue.
It amounts to about a $35 to $40 increase per property, he added, calling it a “moderate” increase.
Council felt strongly about maintaining the borough’s current level of service, Stewart said.
There was no way to do that without a tax increase, he said.
The increase will help maintain the borough’s high-quality services, such as policing, street maintenance and plowing, among others, Stewart said.
The borough did not have a rate increase last year.
The 2017 budget is balanced with projected revenues and expenditures of about $11.2 million, Stewart said.
The budget includes funds to redesign two public parking lots — one on West Howard Street and the other on West High Street, he said.
In addition, the borough will be looking to market the Bellefonte National Guard Armory, Stewart said, whether that be selling it as a whole or in parts.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
