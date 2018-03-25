Multiple companies respond to Benner Township fire

Alpha and Bellefonte fire crews responded Friday evening to a garage fire in Benner Township.
By the time crews arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. at 1015 Purdue Mountain Road, the fire was fully involved with flames visible from outside the building, according to Alpha.
The two Alpha tankers, along with another called in from Milesburg, worked to shuttle water from Unionville to the scene of the fire.
Rescue crews from Pleasant Gap Fire Company also responded.
The full extent of the damage and whether anyone was living on the property has not been confirmed, but the three-car garage and adjacent shed is listed on RE/Max's website for $375,000. The listing has been active on the site for 65 days.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
