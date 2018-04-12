Would you try a doughnut beer? Soon you'll be able to at these local spots

You'll soon be able to fit at least two of your guilty pleasures into one conveniently sized mug.
On April 24, Robin Hood Brewing Co. will launch its Funky Monkey Chocolate-Covered Banana Donut Porter, a limited release craft brew made in collaboration with Bellefonte's Dam Donuts.
"It's fermenting away right now," head brewer Chris Schell said.
Robin Hood had previously experimented with a pancake-based brew last year, but Schell attributed the doughnut idea to employees with a soft spot for the West High Street treats.
Schell's pitch intrigued Dam Donuts owner Traci Beck, who supplied close to 60 pounds worth of doughnuts that were dumped directly into the brew.
"To think that our doughnuts are actually in the beer, that's pretty cool to me," Beck said.
Outside the halls of Robin Hood, Funky Monkey will be available at Home D Pizzeria and Garfield's Restaurant and Pub in State College. If the brew does well, Schell said that they are open to exploring different doughnut-based flavors in the future.
"It's just kind of fun to get to try new stuff," Schell said.
