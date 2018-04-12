The Bellefonte Art Museum was awarded a $50,000 grant. Here's what it will go toward

Bellefonte Art Museum was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The "Marketing to Attract Tourists" grant is bestowed on nonprofit organizations that have a significant interest in the development of tourism product and a provide a visitor experience to a tourist region. Funds can be used to support events, develop marketing and support new construction/renovations.
Over on North Allegheny Street, the money will be paired with some matching funds from the Central PA Convention and Visitors Bureau and used to complete restorations on the museum's home at the Linn House, specifically the porch and four season room.
According to a news release from Senator Jake Corman's office, the finished restorations will allow the facility to accommodate more visitors and improve safety.
The museum posted on Facebook that construction is scheduled to begin in August.
"We are delighted to have received this grant, which will enable us to finish restoration of the Linn House and create more usable space for the enjoyment of visitors," the post read.
