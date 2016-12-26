Fire destroys Rush Township home

A fire destroyed a home along the 1700 block of Black Moshannon Road on Monday afternoon.
Philipsburg Fire Department Chief Jeff Harris said the house caught fire at about 3 p.m., and it took about an hour and a half to get it under control.
No one was in the house at the time, he added.
A lot of ammunition, which was in the house, was going off as the house burned, he said.
There’s a lot of overhaul to do, Harris said. The firefighters were working their way from the roof down, and at about 4:30 p.m., Harris expected them to be working for a couple more hours.
Harris said he plans to call a state police fire marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.
In addition to Philipsburg — which is made up of Hope and Reliance fire companies — Mountain Top, Chester Hill, Columbia, Houtzdale, Morris Township, Winburne fire companies also responded, along with Moshannon Valley EMS and Penn Electric, Harris said.
He added that Alpha Fire Company and Milesburg’s Citizen’s Hook and Ladder fire company covered the Philipsburg area while the other stations were at the fire.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
