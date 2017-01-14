Man killed in Rush Township logging accident

A 59-year-old man is dead after a logging accident Friday in Rush Township.
State police at Philipsburg said the incident occurred when the man was logging timber in a wooded area about 50 yards west of state Route 504.
According to police, the man was logging along a steep hill, removing the timber by cable skidder, when the skidder began traveling toward the man, pinning him against a tree and causing blunt-force trauma.
Police were contacted by the victim’s family Friday after not hearing from him. He was found deceased at 8:30 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled.
From CDT staff reports
