January 14, 2017 5:41 PM

Man killed in Rush Township logging accident

From CDT staff reports

A 59-year-old man is dead after a logging accident Friday in Rush Township.

State police at Philipsburg said the incident occurred when the man was logging timber in a wooded area about 50 yards west of state Route 504.

According to police, the man was logging along a steep hill, removing the timber by cable skidder, when the skidder began traveling toward the man, pinning him against a tree and causing blunt-force trauma.

Police were contacted by the victim’s family Friday after not hearing from him. He was found deceased at 8:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled.

