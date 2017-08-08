From left to right: actors Bill Farmer and Daniel MacPherson sit in a booth at the former Arrowhead Restaurant in Clearfield with co-writer Dax Spanogle and director/co-writer Spencer Folmar. The group was in Centre County last summer for production on the feature film “Generational Sins.”
Philipsburg

Film shot in Clearfield County to premiere at the Rowland Theatre

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

August 08, 2017 11:36 PM

Here’s hoping that everyone resisted the urge to pick their nose.

Last summer, director Spence Folmar invited residents of Central Pennsylvania to act as extras — or “background artists,” if you prefer— in his feature film “Generational Sins.”

Hundreds of locals swarmed to Clearfield County landmarks, like the Super 322 Drive-in or JC’s Tavern, to grease the gears of the Hollywood machine with some rural texture.

Now, nearly a year later, the film is headed for distribution in 10 major American cities, but not without touching down in Philipsburg on Oct. 5 for a black tie premiere at the Rowland Theatre.

“A premiere, it’s almost like a homecoming. You’re seeing family,” Folmar said.

He’s talking about his cast and crew — actors like Daniel MacPherson (“A Wrinkle in Time”) and co-writer Dax Spanogle — but there’s a better than average chance that some actual flesh and blood could work its way onto the guest list.

Before succumbing to the siren song of Los Angeles, Folmar spent the bulk of his childhood in Clearfield County, graduating from the West Branch Area School District.

He knows these hills — well enough to build a movie around them, at any rate — and the effect is difficult to cheat.

“You can’t re-create that on a sound lot. There’s so much there, you just can’t,” Folmar said.

Tickets for the premiere are for sale at www.generationalsins.com.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

