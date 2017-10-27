2 dead in Moshannon Valley crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Decatur Township in Clearfield County resulted in two fatalities.
A vehicle driven by Billi Joann Johns, 46, of Beccaria, was traveling southbound on Walton Street at about 9:40 a.m., according to a report from state police at Clearfield.
The vehicle entered the northbound lane of travel in the path of another vehicle driven by Joe Denochick, 78, of West Decatur, state police said.
Denochick attempted to swerve to miss Johns, police said, and then Johns attempted to re-enter the southbound lane and struck Denochick’s vehicle.
Police said the vehicles collided on the front ends.
Johns and her passenger, James Spencer, 49, of Beccaria, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Kim Shaffer, according to the police report.
Denochick was transported to UPMC Altoona for injuries, police said, and his passenger Michael Wayland, 40, of Osceola Mills, was also transported to UPMC Altoona.
According to police, none of the individuals involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
Moshannon Valley EMS, Sandy Ridge EMS, Columbia Fire Department, Philipsburg Ambulance and Philipsburg, Sandy Ridge, Houtzdale and Chester Hill fire companies assisted on the scene.
