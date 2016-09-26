Canyon Pizza moving locations, making way for new development

Those hankering for a Canyon Pizza slice will have a little farther walk in the near future.
The eatery announced it is moving to 219 E. Beaver Ave., the current Canyon Wings location, during the first week of October. A sign was posted outside Canyon Pizza’s current location at 260 E. Beaver Ave. on Saturday.
Owner Greg Nau said there are plans to demolish the building where the current location is housed, and develop housing or apartments at the site. Canyon Wings, meanwhile, will move to 229 E. Beaver Ave. in the future.
Borough representatives were not available for comment.
Property records show that several properties on Beaver Avenue, in a series of $1 transactions, were sold by HFL Corp. to a real estate developer.
Canyon Pizza has been a popular spot among the late-night crowd since Nau first opened in 2001.
