If you are eligible, this local landlord must pay you restitution

A State College landlord accused of charging “improper” administrative fees and fines to his tenants agreed to a settlement, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Beemer’s office.
The OAG’s Bureau of Consumer Protection launched an investigation into Hendricks Investments and its owner Rodney Hendricks, which resulted in allegations that he “violated the commonwealth’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and the Landlord Tenant Act.”
The BCP alleged that Hendricks’ business practices enabled him to “not only retain the entire amount of the security deposit, but to also routinely charge hundreds if not thousands of dollars above and beyond the amount of the security deposit upon termination of the lease.”
Hendricks, according to the Attorney General’s Office, agreed to cease charging administrative fees and fines, pay restitution to eligible consumers and allow for qualified consumers who might have a claim against him, but are not known of at the time of the settlement, to file complaints with the BCP.
Beemer, in a release, urged consumers “who believe they are victims of Hendricks’ business practices” to file complaints by calling 800-441-2555 or by visiting www.attorneygeneral.gov.
Hendricks also agreed to pay the commonwealth a combined $25,000 for costs of the investigation and civil penalties and to not violate the Consumer Protection Law and Landlord Tenant Act in the future, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The agreement, according to a release, was filed by senior deputy AG John Abel and deputy AG Jodi Zucco.
Hendricks could not be reached for comment.
