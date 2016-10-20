Champs Downtown set to reopen after renovations

After a summer revamp, a downtown restaurant is set to tip brews again.
Champs Sports Grill plans to reopen its 139 S. Allen St. location in early November, management said. The location, the restaurant’s third, first opened its doors in December, with renovations beginning over the summer. Champs is the fifth brand operated by Happy Valley Restaurants.
“We are very excited to open up a new venue under the Happy Valley Restaurants umbrella,” company representative Dante Lucchesi said in a statement. “We look forward to providing the community with more jobs and more dining and social options downtown.”
The renovations include a large, rectangular island bar on the main floor, tiered stadium seating, sky lights and an elevated platform for street-level seating. A basement area will be completed shortly after the main floor opens, Lucchesi added, and will be available for booking private events.
At the main bar, there will be more than 50 beers on tap. A rooftop bar is a pet project at the moment, but a concept the group hopes to implement down the road, Lucchesi said.
Champs also has locations on North Atherton Street and in Altoona.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments