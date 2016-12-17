Firefighters respond to Ferguson Township barn fire

A fire that engulfed a vacant and unused barn on South Nixon Road on Saturday night was called “suspicious” by fire officials.
Alpha Fire Director Steve Bair said officials do not yet know the cause, but Centre Region Fire Marshal Tim Townsend was on scene.
Bair said at least two fire marshals will help in the investigation to determine the cause.
The fire was reported at a barn on 115 S. Nixon Road in Ferguson Township at 7:09 p.m. Saturday.
By 8:45 p.m., Alpha fire crews, with help from Boalsburg Fire Company, were attempting to extinguish the fire.
Undine Fire Company in Bellefonte was on standby and helping cover the Alpha station. Ferguson Township police were also at the scene.
Bair said the structure was empty, with no active utilities.
Parts of Whitehall and Nixon Road were closed as first responders worked to clear the scene.
Comments