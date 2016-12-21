Sheetz targets August open date for Patton Town Center store

Sheetz recently unveiled a timetable for construction of its planned Patton Town Center store, located at 215 Colonnade Blvd.
Brian Dinges, the company’s real estate site selector, said construction is slated to start in late March with a tentative open date of late August 2017. Nick Ruffner, Sheetz’s public relations manager, confirmed the projected late summer open date.
According to Dinges, the store plans to sell beer. Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said Sheetz has asked the township to approve a liquor license transfer for the store. The Patton Township Board of Supervisors will review the transfer request on Jan. 3.
“There are very few I-99 interchange locations where you can get gas quickly and get back on,” Erickson said. “In the long run we’d like to see the rest of that lot redeveloped.”
Keystone Commercial Real Estate owns the land, which features a Cracker Barrel restaurant, the forthcoming Sheetz store, a hotel pad and two restaurant or retail pads.
The estimated 6,000-square foot Sheetz store will feature five gas pumps, two outdoor seating areas and the other usual amenities: touch-screen ordering systems for food, an ATM, indoor restaurant seating. But Dinges said in July the store will not have a drive-thru or car wash.
According to site plans, sidewalk access and pedestrian crosswalks will be added from Colonnade Boulevard to the building and other parts of the location.
Sheetz has municipal approvals, Dinges said, and the design team is working on bid documents.
The Patton Town Center store, the sixth in the State College area, adds to Sheetz’s fleet in its home state. The Altoona company operates more than 256 stores in Pennsylvania and more than 500 total in the U.S.
According to Forbes, the privately owned company had sales totaling more than $6.28 billion in 2015.
