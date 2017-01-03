Bagel Crust’s new location now open

Bagel Crust on Westerly Parkway is now open.
Known for its New York-style bagels, the breakfast and lunch spot opened the 460 Westerly Parkway store, its second location, in December, according to a company Facebook post. Bagel Crust also has a store at 332 E. Calder Way.
After a holiday break, the Westerly Parkway location reopened on Tuesday, according to the company’s website.
Owner Al Rusinq said in June the second location would help alleviate traffic for the downtown State College site and offers more parking in the Westerly Parkway Plaza.
“We get so busy over the weekends,” Rusinq said at the time. “By opening a second location, we will be able to help the (downtown) location.”
The 2,300-square-foot site was formerly an Omega Bank.
Besides bagels, the eatery offers omelets, sandwiches and other breakfast and lunch fare. Rusinq said in June the same menu from the Calder Way location will be available.
