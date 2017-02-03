New restaurant coming to State College

A new taste is coming to downtown State College.
Little Food Court, located at 250 E. Calder Way, will feature a wide variety of Asian-American-style fare in a fast-casual setting, owner Ken Ngan said. As the name suggests, he added, it will be set up food-court style, and offer everything from congee and Hong Kong-style noodles to Malaysian and Taiwanese crushed ice, bubble tea and smoothies.
Ngan said he plans on opening near the end of February.
“There will be something for everybody,” said Ngan, whose family also owns the popular Little Szechuan in State College.
Ngan added he wanted to bring quick, affordable and tasty food to the town, but also fare that is hard to find elsewhere. For instance, congee, a popular rice porridge dish in China, is easy to make and can be made in many ways.
“If you want to have something soft or light, that’s what it’s good for,” he said. “This food will be one-of-a-kind.”
Ngan, who has more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, said he’s had the idea for the eatery since his family opened up Little Szechuan in 2013. The eatery will also feature milkshakes and a hot and cold bar.
Little Food Court replaces Rotelli, which closed in October after more than a decade in business.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments