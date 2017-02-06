State College’s Mayor Goreham says she won’t be seeking re-election

Mayor Elizabeth Goreham announced Monday at the State College Borough Council meeting that she doesn’t intend to run for re-election this fall.
Goreham has served as a public official for 20 years, and she said over that time she’s developed quite the bucket list of things she wants to do, so she’s taking time off to be a private citizen.
It’s been her privilege to serve the borough, she said, adding that she and the community have accomplished a lot together — including stopping a natural gas pipeline, enacting an environmental bill of rights and supporting marriage equality.
State College is her home, Goreham said, and she plans to remain active in her community.
Goreham was first elected mayor in November 2009, and re-elected in 2014.
