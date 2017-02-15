On-the-go veterinary practice makes house calls

If your pet is sick but can’t get in the car, a new business may be able to lend a paw.
Happy Paws Mobile Vet launched in January and recently began seeing clients. Founded by Penn State grad Andy VanGorder, the mobile veterinary practice covers the State College to Lock Haven area, according to the company, and provides a range of services, including general wellness exams, vaccinations, lab diagnostics, microchip services and even nail trims.
VanGorder, 26, saw a need after spending time in a traditional clinic.
“We would get a lot of calls from the homebound or specifically the elderly who didn’t have access to the clinic,” he said. “Or a lot of times people may have dogs that are bigger or may have difficulty getting to the clinic as well.”
VanGorder, who received his veterinary medicine degree from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, decided he wanted to become a veterinarian after working at the Clinton County SPCA in high school.
“I saw the number of sick animals that would come in and a lot of which at the time we weren’t able to help, which is very common in shelters,” he said. “That’s when I realized I wanted to learn how to fix these things.”
But as a veterinarian, working with those curious, bipedal beings is also part and parcel of the job.
“I enjoy the ability to help animals, but at the same time I enjoy the ability to help and meet new people,” he said. “Because a lot of veterinary medicine is dealing with people as much as it’s dealing with animals.”
Happy Paws Mobile Vet takes calls 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
