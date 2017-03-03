State College company wins EdTech contest

On Wednesday, the Penn State EdTech Network announced the winners of the EdTech Big Idea Contest.
Chartlytics, a State College startup, took home the $35,000 top prize. The company has developed a data-driven solution for tracking student progress.
Online math tutoring platform Expii, Inc. won $7,500 for second place, while Rain Reality, a virtual and augmented reality education startup, won $2,500 for placing third.
Daren Coudriet, EdTech Network director and entrepreneur in residence, said whittling down from 42 applicants to the seven finalists was a difficult process.
“Education is changing rapidly,” he said. “Technology I believe is going to serve as a major catalyst for that change.”
Bhutopia, a creativity-focused online course consultant, robotics-focused Choitek, behavioral insight app DevelapMe and Simulation Systems, a microsurgery simulation company, rounded out the finalists.
