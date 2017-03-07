Penn State student launches campaign for State College Borough Council

Marina Cotarelo, who is pursuing a master’s degree in higher education at Penn State, announced her candidacy for State College Borough Council on Tuesday.
She received a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the university and will graduate with her master’s in May, according to a press release.
Cotarelo served as the vice president of the graduate student government, president of the Kinesiology Club and a member of the Graduate School Alumni Society, the release said.
“State College is a special place, but only when we all work together. I believe that it should be the priority of Borough Council to work together and to enact policies aimed at strengthening the community for all residents,” Cotarelo said in the release. “We have a tremendous opportunity to empower our young community members, and to help them to view State College as a place they can call home — both during their time at the university, and upon graduation.”
The primary election is on May 16.
