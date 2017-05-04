State College

May 04, 2017 5:43 PM

Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau announces tourism grant recipients

By Roger Van Scyoc

rvanscyoc@centredaily.com

STATE COLLEGE

The Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Centre County Commissioners announced the 2017-18 tourism grant recipients on Thursday at the Centre County and Penn State Visitor Center. The grants, awarded to 42 organizations, totaled a record $504,214.

“We have the committee to thank for that,” said Betsey Howell, who is retiring on May 12 after more than three decades as the CPCVB’s executive director. “They see how this program is working and they see the benefit to it.”

The Tourism Grant Review committee selected recipients based on an application process. The money is required to be put toward marketing and capital expenses.

About 2 million people visit Centre County annually, generating more than $720 million in tourism spending, according to the CPCVB.

“It’s been an amazing time to appreciate all the different things we have here,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said. “In Centre County, we are growing. We are a growing community.”

Funded by the Centre County lodging tax, the tourism grant program has awarded more than $3.7 million to local nonprofits since it was established in 2002.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos