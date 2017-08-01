State College police welcome new officer

The State College Police Department welcomed a new officer to its ranks Tuesday when Kevin Orndorff, 26, was sworn in at the State College Municipal Building.
Orndorff, a DuBois native, received his police academy training at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Capt. Matthew Wilson said, before serving as a part-time police officer with the DuBois, Clearfield borough and Sandy Township police departments. He was sworn in by State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham.
“This is an extremely important ceremony,” Wilson said during his introduction. “We don’t just have a new employee taking the oath today. This employee is taking the oath as a State College police officer, and that means an awful lot.
With that comes extreme responsibility to this community and the borough family that he will now belong to.”
Several members of the borough staff were present for the ceremony, including former police chief and current Assistant Borough Manager Tom King, other police officers and members of the borough council.
“Something that interested me in law enforcement is it’s kind of a family setting — a band of brothers,” Orndorff said after his swearing-in. “I can tell that it’s definitely a good family here, just from dealing with the process (of being hired), everyone’s helped a lot.”
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
