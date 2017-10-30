A Norway spruce from State College has been selected for this year’s Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
State College

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from State College

From CDT staff reports

October 30, 2017 4:14 PM

This holiday season at Rockefeller Center, the role of “Christmas tree” will be played by a strong but silent Norway spruce from State College.

Visitors can see for themselves starting Nov. 10, when the spruce is welcomed into Rockefeller Plaza.

The venue made the announcement via its Twitter feed on Monday, following a series of cryptic hints revolving around the Penn State Berkey Creamery, football and the Nittany Lion.

The annual lighting ceremony will take a place on Nov. 29.

