This holiday season at Rockefeller Center, the role of “Christmas tree” will be played by a strong but silent Norway spruce from State College.
239 miles away, a Norway Spruce lives. pic.twitter.com/d4qLwY88fY— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) October 30, 2017
Visitors can see for themselves starting Nov. 10, when the spruce is welcomed into Rockefeller Plaza.
The venue made the announcement via its Twitter feed on Monday, following a series of cryptic hints revolving around the Penn State Berkey Creamery, football and the Nittany Lion.
It is here that the largest university creamery can be found— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) October 30, 2017
But this location is most known for its blue & white devotion, just ask around!
The annual lighting ceremony will take a place on Nov. 29.
