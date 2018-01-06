Schlow library closes temporarily for ‘plumbing and temperature’ issues

As cold temperatures continue to sweep the area, Schlow Centre Region Library will not be an option for those looking for warm, inside activities.
Schlow, located at 211 S. Allen St. in State College, announced on its website Saturday that the library closed at about 1 p.m. due to “plumbing and temperature” issues, and would remain closed until the plumbing becomes operational.
No time frame was given.
While the physical library is closed, patrons can continue to utilize www.schlowlibrary.org to request and renew items, as well as check out e-books, according to David Pencek, Schlow’s communications manager. Those who have materials checked out during the closure period can keep those items until the library reopens, Pencek said. Fines will be waived until after that time.
Schlow also closed two years ago in February when a frozen sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor, destroying more than 1,000 books.
For updates on when the library will reopen, visit schlowlibrary.org, or follow Schlow’s Facebook or Twitter pages.
