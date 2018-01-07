The Fraser Street Deli has closed after 13 years of operation.
State College

State College restaurant closes after more than a decade in business

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 07, 2018 08:28 PM

A downtown State College staple has closed after 13 years in operation.

The Fraser Street Deli’s owners Josh and Cristin Guiher announced the closing on Facebook in December, and said the 109 S. Fraser St. business would be sold.

“While this isn’t the first offer we have received to sell, we realized that the time is right for us to spend more time ... as a family outside of work,” the announcement said. “To cut down on texts and messages, we have no firm plans, but we hope to stay in the area and see all of you again soon around town.”

The Guiher family has not responded to request for comment.

“We really did enjoy serving every one of you, so we are sad to leave those friendships that we have built behind,” the announcement said. “Many of those friendships go well beyond the typical owner/customer and employer/employee relationship and we are very grateful for that.”

