More traffic congestion is headed to North Atherton Street. Here's what to expect

Motorists traveling on North Atherton Street in the next few weeks can expect to encounter more traffic congestion.
Roadwork on North Atherton Street is underway, which means lane closures, travel delays and detours.
The entire project will be completed in phases and will last through 2019, PennDOT said in a release. Work zones will stretch from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., is the contractor for the $12.8 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Here's what is happening through mid-April:
Never miss a local story.
- Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 5 p.m. Thursday, workers will install a waterline across Atherton Street.
- The contractor will not work on Friday in observance of Good Friday, however Columbia Gas may continue working.
- Water and sewer lines will continue to be replaced from Aaron Drive to Blue Course Drive. The work will eventually advance to Park Avenue.
- While work is performed at the Aaron Drive intersection, drivers will follow a detour to Martin Street.
- Starting on April 2, lane closures will go into effect from Blue Course Drive to Cherry Lane as Verizon relocates overhead lines.
- Utility work will continue through June, causing lane closures from Blue Course Drive to Cherry Lane.
PennDot reminds drivers to use caution when traveling through work zones. Flaggers will also be directing traffic on the roadway throughout the project.
Comments