Should Allen Street become a pedestrian plaza?

The 100 block of South Allen Street is often temporarily closed to vehicle traffic during festivals and other events, but the Centre Foundation is proposing that it become a pedestrian plaza for several weeks this summer.
The nonprofit submitted a request to the State College borough on Wednesday to test the pedestrian-only concept from May 29 through July 8, according to a press release.
“For years, many residents have come to the conclusion that Allen Street, between College and Beaver Avenues, should be a pedestrian plaza," Centre Foundation Executive Director Molly Kunkel said in the release. "By creating one for several weeks over the summer, we can take advantage of good weather and a quieter pace in town while testing the concept short-term. With Borough council approval, we’ll take that idea and run with it.”
The plaza would have seating, landscaping, a play area for kids, a stage for performances and more, according to the application.
Centre Foundation will be working with businesses in the area to help accommodate deliveries. Additional cleaning crews and security will likely be hired to keep the area clean and safe during the six weeks, the release said.
The project is made possible by a grant from the Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund at Centre Foundation.
Kunkel said she hopes the plaza will “create an inviting and engaging outdoor space that will inspire the local community to spend more time downtown over the summer.”
No date has been scheduled for the State College Borough Council to consider the request.
