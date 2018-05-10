What does the Patton Crossing development vote actually mean?

The status of the proposed Patton Crossing development is up in the air.
After listening to the concerns of dozens of community members during Wednesday’s three-hour public hearing, the Patton Township Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 against the current version of a proposed ordinance to rezone the property for a mix of commercial and residential use.
The development would go in along 1752 N. Atherton St., the location of the former Penn State Mobile Home Park, according to development plans. The property was purchased in 2012, and the park closed in 2013.
Most of the land is zoned R-3 (medium density residential), except for the front 200 feet along North Atherton that is zoned C-1 general commercial, as previously reported. The developers, North Atherton Street Associates, want the property to be rezoned with a mixed-use overlay that’ll permit commercial, office, hotel and residential uses for the entire about 28-acres.
However, several supervisors — Elliot Abrams, Dan Trevino and Betsy Whitman — had concerns with aspects of the ordinance, such as the development’s density and the number of affordable housing units. Supervisors George Downsbrough and Jessica Buckland voted to approve the ordinance in its current form.
Bob Poole, of North Atherton Street Associates, said that making all of the changes to the ordinance that were requested might be “too complicated for us” and that they may “withdraw consideration.”
“I think what we tried to do was to do something important for the community, and we actually really do care,” Poole said.
He said they, “don’t want to be the bad guys.”
The supervisors will likely continue to discuss the matter over the next couple of weeks and work to develop a new ordinance. Another public hearing would then have to be scheduled, which would occur at the end of June at the earliest.
Check centredaily.com for more information.
Comments