Sinkhole closes East College Avenue in front of Nittany Mall

There's another detour in town, and this time it's not for construction.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Saturday closed East College Avenue in College Township from the Shiloh Road intersection to the "Y" with Benner Pike in front of the Nittany Mall due to a sinkhole.
The detour sends motorists up Shiloh Road to Benner Pike.
The opening of the sinkhole, which is about the size of a manhole cover, was discovered near the Shiloh Road intersection. A State College police officer blocked off the road at 5:27 p.m. and called PennDOT and fire police.
The road was shut down by 6 p.m. Saturday, and was still closed Sunday evening.
State College police did not know when the road would be reopened, and PennDOT has not yet returned requests for comment.
