Armed robbery reported in downtown State College

State College police are investigating a report of an alleged armed robbery early Monday in downtown State College.
According to police, two Penn State students reported they had been robbed at gunpoint at about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hetzel Street and East Beaver Avenue.
The students said they had been walking east on East Beaver when they were allegedly approached by a man walking toward them, police said. The man then changed directions and attempted to speak to them when they became alarmed and crossed East Beaver along the 400 block.
Once they crossed, the man stopped them and demanded they empty their pockets while displaying a “semi-automatic handgun,” police said. They were ordered to walk away, and ran off when they heard a gunshot.
The man was described by police as an “older college-aged black male,” 6-feet tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He had short black hair and an extended goatee, and was wearing a gray crew-neck sweatshirt with an unknown emblem on the front and shorts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150.
