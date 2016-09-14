Boalsburg woman charged with felony aggravated assault

A Boalsburg woman is facing felony aggravated assault charges after a two-vehicle crash in July.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, officers responded to a crash at about 9:40 p.m. July 26 near the intersection of Pine Glen Road and Spruce Road in Snow Shoe Township.
Police said that Kristie Kalvin, 37, was traveling eastbound on Pine Glen when her vehicle allegedly crossed the double yellow center line and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Kalvin’s vehicle rolled onto its side and came to rest in the middle of the roadway.
A faint odor of alcohol was observed, police said. Kalvin allegedly stated that she was returning from a friend’s house and had one drink at 4 p.m.
She agreed to submit to a breath test, police said, which indicated positive for the presence of alcohol. She was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center and agreed to a blood draw, which was sent to Harrisburg for testing.
On Aug. 3, police said, lab results indicated Kalvin had a BAC of 0.22 percent at the time of the draw.
Troopers talked to the other driver in the crash on Aug. 11, police said, who allegedly reported he needed immediate surgery following the crash, including plastic surgery.
Kalvin was charged with felony aggravated assault by a vehicle while driving under the influence, according to court documents, and misdemeanor DUI charges. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
The case now moves toward trial.
