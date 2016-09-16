McGruder faces additional robbery, gun charges

Additional charges have been filed against Bilal McGruder, 21, of Philadelphia, who is facing felony robbery charges stemming from a Labor Day incident.
McGruder turned himself in to State College police Sept. 10 after being accused of a Sept. 5 armed robbery along East Beaver Avenue. He allegedly took belongings from two Penn State students after displaying a semi-automatic handgun and firing the gun.
Penn State police filed additional felony robbery charges Thursday, according to court documents, as well as misdemeanor theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, on Sept. 5 a strong-armed robbery was reported on campus. The individual reporting the incident said he had been robbed of his currency three days earlier.
The individual notified law enforcement after learning the details of the robbery in the borough on Sept. 5, police said. Penn State police coordinated with State College police throughout the investigation.
Using surveillance video, police said they were able to identify the reported suspect as well as the alleged victim. The individual stated that the suspect was going to sell him designer clothes for $200, but when he retrieved the money from an ATM, the suspect displayed a pistol and took the money.
State College police filed additional charges Thursday against McGruder as well, including felony charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, McGruder was allegedly observed on surveillance video along South Garner Street at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 2. McGruder was allegedly seen to have drawn a pistol, pointed in the air and fired.
A witness reported seeing a male on the sidewalk along South Garner raising his hand in the air and shooting a gun twice, police said. An investigation into McGruder showed he did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm in Pennsylvania.
McGruder is slated for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
