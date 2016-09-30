Contractor faces felony theft charges

A Beaver Springs contractor is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a customers money but never performing any work.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Ferguson Township police, a township resident wanted some remodeling work and was contacted by Charles Meredith, 32, of Serenity Contracting LLC on July 28. The next day, Meredith and a helper came to the home to take measurements, allegedly telling the resident work could start next week.
Meredith allegedly gave a written work estimate to the resident on July 30, police said, estimating the cost of the work at about $7,100 and requested a $4,000 down payment. The resident allegedly gave Meredith a check for $4,000, which cleared on Aug. 2.
Afterward, police said, the resident allegedly tried several times to make contact with Meredith to find out when work would begin. When Meredith would return calls, police said, he allegedly would make new promises and not show up.
By late August, the resident allegedly began asking for his money back, police said. Meredith allegedly stated on Aug. 28 he would return the money, but didn’t show up.
The resident sent a final email to Meredith on Aug. 30, police said, allegedly saying he was going to file a report with the police.
Meredith was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan on Sept. 23, court documents said, and was charged with felony counts of receiving advanced payment for services and failing to perform, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Bail was posted at $20,000 which was paid on Tuesday.
Meredith waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. The case now moves toward trial.
