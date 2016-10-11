2 Mass. officers on leave pending crash investigation

Two Massachusetts police officers are not going to forget a recent trip to Centre County.
Chief Charles Gray, of the North Andover Police Department, has confirmed that two of his officers, Sgt. Daniel Crevier and Detective Brendan Gallagher, are on paid administrative leave pending investigation of a crash in Patton Township.
According to the police report from the Sept. 28 incident, Crevier was driving the police department’s 2008 Dodge Charger just after midnight on Waddle Road just 150 feet from Toftrees Avenue.
The officers’ vehicle struck a Glenn O. Hawbaker trailer that was parked in the bridge construction site at Waddle.
The Charger sustained “severe” damage. The report noted it as undriveable and was it taken away by Halfmoon Towing. The trailer had only minor damage.
Patton Chief John Petrick stressed that charges have not been filed in the case. However it isn’t closed.
According to the police report, Crevier, who was injured in the crash, fled the scene. The report does not specify whether Gallagher, who was a passenger, also left the scene.
Despite the lack of official charges yet, the police report said Crevier was drinking and was arrested for driving under the influence. The document said he is being charged with causing an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property and failing to notify police, but the DUI charge is noted as “undetermined.”
But why were Massachusetts police in Centre County?
“The two officers were in Pennsylvania attending an accident reconstruction conference,” Gray said.
The three-day conference at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center on South Atherton Street was the 16th annual Pennsylvania State Police Reconstruction Seminar, an event that focused on topics including “testifying in court,” “emergency vehicle reconstruction” and “trailer stability.”
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments