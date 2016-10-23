Police order fans to leave downtown State College

Some Penn State fans immediately rushed the field after Penn State took out No. 2 Ohio State.
Others headed straight for the exits, or wherever they watched the game on TV, and went to downtown State College.
Police ordered fans to disperse more than an hour after the 24-21 win. The crowds were deemed “unlawful,” according to Penn State police. Social media posts have indicated that fans destroyed public property, including street lights, signs and utility poles, which caused a power outage and downed power lines.
“The unlawful gathering in downtown State College is being ordered to disperse by police, leave the downtown area,” Penn State police tweeted.
The crowd at the corner of Beaver Ave and Locust Ln has grown by hundreds and is chanting and singing pic.twitter.com/ZrM4XGnRrh— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 23, 2016
