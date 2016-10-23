Fans cause an estimated $18,000 in downtown damages

The preliminary estimate on public property damage is $18,000, according to State College manager Tom Fountaine, due to downtown riots after Penn State's win.
"There were five streets lights pulled down, and a number of street light globes were also damaged or taken off the pole," he said. About 20 street signs and stop signs were also taken down. Someone also set a tree on fire.
Fountaine did not have an estimate for private property damages, though State College police Sgt. Todd Scholton said at least one vehicle was damaged. Some fans also set furniture on fire.
The damage occurred when 5,000 to 10,000 fans swarmed downtown State College immediately following Penn State’s win over Ohio State. The Nittany Lions entered the game as underdogs to the second-ranked team in the country.
Scholton did not say how many fans were cited or arrested during the riot. Some fans suffered injuries, including one person with a broken jaw.
Fountaine said State College, Pennsylvania, Penn State and surrounding township departments, the Alpha Fire Company and public works crews repaired damage, replaced signs, cleaned up and swept Beaver Avenue and other nearby roads.
Beaver Avenue was reopened at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
