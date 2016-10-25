Cost of damages due to riot approaching $30,000

State College police chief John Gardner gave an update on the department’s investigation into the downtown riot following Penn State’s win over Ohio State.
The borough’s preliminary cost of damages was set at $18,000 on Sunday, according to manager Tom Fountaine. That figure has since risen to about $30,000, not including private property.
About 5,000 to 10,000 people swarmed downtown State College after the game.
Gardner said investigators are reviewing video footage of the riots. Police hope more people will submit videos to identify those who participated in destroying public and private property.
State College police Lt. Keith Robb said the public has submitted videos for police to review and that the department will post stills of people of interest online later this week.
The department has identified 11 people in connection with the riots, 10 of which are current or former Penn State students, according to Robb. Charges against rioters could include criminal mischief, rioting, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. Rioting is a felony offense.
“We’re interested in vigorously prosecuting individuals responsible for these acts, and secondly referring them to the university’s student conduct (office) to be dealt with appropriately up there,” Gardner said.
Police are particularly interested in identifying the people who set fire to furniture on the 400 block of East Fairmount Avenue, the people who vandalized a sheriff’s vehicle and who destroyed other property.
Sarah Rafacz contributed to this report.
