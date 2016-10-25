Local man faces child sex abuse charges

A local man faces 45 charges, 26 of them felonies for alleged child sex abuse offenses.
The Centre County District Attorney’s Office said in a release that Joseph Skrtich, 48, of Blanchard, committed the offenses in various locations through the county spanning over several years.
In August, a woman accused him of abuse from the time she was 12 years old to when she was 20. She has accused Skrtich of groping her private parts and penetrating her with his fingers. A second person has accused Skrtich of touching her private parts when she was 5 years old, according to the DA’s Office.
The woman told police on Aug. 16 that she came forward with the allegations because she feared Skrtich would assault someone else. Skrtich allegedly admitted to assaulting her later that day during a phone call with his wife.
“I’m not gonna lie. It’s true. I’m a horrible person,” he allegedly said, according to an affidavit.
Skrtich admitted that the allegations were true to some his relatives and friends, according to the affidavit, which also said that he recalled some of the same allegations to investigators to state police at Rockview.
Skrtich allegedly told investigators that he needed counseling.
