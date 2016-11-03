Pine Grove Mills man charged with felony assault

Three police departments participated in the arrest of a Pine Grove Mills man Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, an officer responded at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Patton Township police station for a complaint of a domestic incident in Pine Grove Mills.
The female complainant stated she and Jeremy Lambert, 29, still shared a residence in Pine Grove Mills, according to police. She was preparing to go to school Friday when he arrived at the residence with another woman he married that afternoon.
Lambert allegedly began yelling at her to leave and began throwing her clothes out of the closet. The woman said as she was picking up her clothes, he struck her in the face with an unknown object, causing bruising and abrasions.
He struck her twice in the face with a closed fist, police said. The woman attempted to run, but Lambert allegedly chased her.
The two slipped on clothes and fell to the floor, police said, when Lambert allegedly put his arm around her throat and “began to strangle her.” As a last resort, the woman allegedly said, she bit him on the arm and was able to get away.
According to Ferguson Township police, officers from Ferguson Township, State Police and Penn State participated in Lambert’s arrest Wednesday as it was reported he typically carries a firearm. Lambert surrendered without incident.
He was arraigned before District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 9.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments