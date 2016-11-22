Man found with hundreds of grams of cocaine, THC, other drugs

A State College man is facing several felony drug charges after an anonymous tip lead officers straight to the individual.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, in September, an anonymous source stated that Bryan Heckman, 20, was selling marijuana, cocaine and other drugs in the State College area. The source advised officers that Heckman lived in the borough, and typically delivered drugs to buyers on his orange motorcycle.
Officers observed Heckman driving to a residence along Locust Lane on Sept. 30, police said. As he attempted to leave the residence, he was approached by officers and asked if he had any drugs on him.
Heckman reportedly replied he marijuana on him, police said, and handed them multiple bags of suspected marijuana from his backpack. A search of his bag revealed multiple substances which were later analyzed by the state police.
Analysis of the substances revealed more than 70 grams of cocaine, more than 70 grams of marijuana, candies containing more than 40 grams of THC and multiple pills and tabs containing amphetamine, LSD and other substances, police said. More than $500 in cash was also found.
A warranted search of Heckman’s residence turned up additional bags which tested positive for more than 460 grams of marijuana and assorted smoking devices, police said.
Heckman was arraigned Monday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, 12 misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substances and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 30.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
