He picked a woman up and threw her out of the house, police say

A State College man is facing assault charges after claims of a domestic incident in Ferguson Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at about 12:20 p.m. Friday along Oak Street. The resident reported that Curtis Myers, 39, was upset after returning to the residence for lunch.
The resident reported that Myers had attempted to push her down the stairs, ripping her vest at the same time, police said. The resident said she had to hold onto the bannister to keep from being thrown.
Once at the bottom of the stairs, the resident alleged Myers had picked her up off the ground and thrown her out the front door, police said. She landed on her left elbow, causing a gash.
Myers reportedly then grabbed and shook the resident, police said, saying never to come back again.
Myers was taken into custody and arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and two summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief. Bail was set at 10 percent of $7,500.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
