Couple recorded wife having sex with a dog, police say

A Curwensville woman is facing charges for allegedly having intercourse with a dog while her husband allegedly videotaped them.
Rachel Alexis Harris, 19, was charged yesterday by state police in Clearfield with four counts each of producing an obscene performance, criminal attempt/sexual intercourse with animal, and conspiracy/sexual intercourse with animal, all misdemeanors. She was also charged with four summary counts of cruelty to animals.
Her husband, Corey Dean Harris, 24, has also been charged in this case with three counts of producing an obscene performance and summary charges of conspiracy/cruelty to animals. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 11.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Nov. 28 police were called to the Clearfield County SPCA regarding a woman who had a camera allegedly containing video of Rachel Harris performing sex acts with a dog. The camera belonged to the Harris couple. After viewing some of the footage, the officer determined a crime had been committed and he took possession of the camera. A search warrant was prepared for the content of videos.
Once the warrant was signed on Nov. 30, the officer downloaded four videos from the camera. These videos allegedly depicted Rachel Harris attempting to have sexual intercourse with the dog, attempting to have the dog perform oral sex on her, and masturbating the dog.
On Dec. 6, the woman who provided the camera to authorities spoke to police about the videos. She identified the male voice heard in the video as belonging to Corey Harris.
