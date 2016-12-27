Spring Mills man faces assault, public drunkenness charges

Reports of a drunken altercation has a Spring Mills man facing assault and disorderly conduct charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer was dispatched at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of South Pugh Street for a report of a man pushing a woman. On arrival, the officer could hear screaming coming from the parking lot and was able to see several men shouting and a woman on the ground “screaming in pain.”
The officer secured Lawrence Stamps, 45, who was reportedly “highly intoxicated” and nearly fell down several times. Stamps also had red marks on his face and a large bruise under his eye.
Stamps allegedly claimed his girlfriend was “doing things she shouldn’t” and admitted he had gotten into a fight with her. He reportedly said his girlfriend had slapped him several times and he had been involved in a fight with another man.
Stamps reportedly fell and hit his head as he was about to be evaluated by EMS. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The girlfriend reported she had been involved in an argument with Stamps at a bar when a second man had picked her up. When she arrived at the Days Inn, Stamps had allegedly pinned her against a wall and would not let go.
She reportedly admitted she slapped him several times. After she had broken free, Stamps allegedly “football tackled her to the ground.”
Witness reports said Stamps had been pushing the girlfriend against a rail on several occasions and would not let her get away. They confirmed he had pushed her to the ground.
Stamps was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary charges of harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Jeremy Hartley
