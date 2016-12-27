Tyrone man arrested on Christmas Eve, charged with DUI, forgery

A Tyrone man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly providing State College police with false identification.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed a white SUV turn left off University Drive onto South Atherton Street traveling northbound in the southbound lane. After being stopped, the driver identified himself with a Pennsylvania driver’s license as Steven Gailey.
The officer reportedly noted the driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol, police said. The smell of burnt marijuana was also coming from the vehicle.
The driver allegedly admitted to having several drinks earlier in the night, police said, and had smoked marijuana about an hour and a half prior to the stop. He reportedly performed unsatisfactorily on a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.
Fingerprints later identified him as Jeremy Vasas, 37, police said, whose license was suspended. Vasas allegedly continued to claim the identification on the driver’s license provided earlier.
Vasas was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of forgery and misdemeanor counts of license violations, unsworn falsification to authorities, false identification and driving under the influence. Bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 4.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
