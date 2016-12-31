Suspected cop killer Jason Robison is still at large and considered dangerous, according to police.
Authorities said Trooper Landon Weaver was shot and killed by Robison at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when the officer investigated a “domestic-related incident” at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township in Huntingdon County. The area where the shooting occurred has been closed off while police officers search for Robison.
Robison made his feelings toward law enforcement known on his Facebook page less than two weeks before the killing.
“The only good cop is a dead cop,” he said in a Dec. 17 post, which was on Facebook until about 1 a.m. Saturday when it was deleted. The status included two images — one of a police cruiser that had crashed and another of an injured police officer.
Robison, according to court documents, has previously been charged with simple assault, burglary and arson.
Weaver enlisted with state police in December 2015 and was assigned to Troop G, Huntingdon. He is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, according to authorities.
