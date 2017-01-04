Woman shocked at what she found in her Centre Hall home

A Centre Hall man is facing felony trespassing charges after allegedly entering a Penn Township home.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a female resident along Sassafras Lane contacted troopers at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday. She reportedly discovered an air conditioning unit missing from her bedroom window when she entered the room.
She allegedly found Matthew Besecker, 29, “hunched over in the shower of the bathroom connected to her bedroom,” police said. The resident advised the trooper that Besecker had not been living at the residence since August and was not allowed to be there.
Besecker reportedly fled prior to the trooper’s arrival, police said. Outside the residence, the trooper reportedly found the air conditioner laying on the ground next to the damaged window with a chair pushed up under the window.
Besecker was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents. He was charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and a summary charge of criminal mischief.
Unsecured bail was set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
