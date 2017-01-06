Man posted ex-girlfriend’s nude photos online for revenge, police say

A State College man has been arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and one count of harassment.
Oakes Robinson Spivey, 21, created two profiles on MyEX.com, a revenge website where people post lewd photos or videos of their exes for vengeance, according to investigators in an affidavit. Others on the site then view the content and can rate or comment on it.
Spivey allegedly created a profile on Feb. 20, 2014 with the name and age of a Pennsylvania woman and posted 24 fully nude pictures of her, which were met with “rude, distasteful and disrespectful” comments. The profile had more than 100,000 views.
Spivey then created another profile on Aug. 12, 2014, again with her name, age and fully nude photos of her. They were viewed more than 120,000 times.
A friend told the woman about the profiles, and she reported it to police on Aug. 19. She told police the images had only been sent to Spivey while they dated and said he did not have permission to share them with other people.
Spivey admitted to the woman on Dec. 20 that he made the profiles and posted nude photos of her, according to police, who got a search warrant for his phone. A manual search revealed that he sent 10 nude photos of the woman to another website and to an app called KeepSafe.
Spivey’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1
