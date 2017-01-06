Man posted ex-girlfriend’s nude photos online for revenge, police say

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Pause

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:02 Rings trailer

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship